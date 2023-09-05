Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,422 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.26.

Adobe Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $566.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,392. The company has a market capitalization of $258.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $517.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $569.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.