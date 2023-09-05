WMS Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total value of $1,346,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total value of $1,346,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,431 shares of company stock valued at $160,930,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $3.87 on Tuesday, hitting $411.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,938. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $417.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $387.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Get Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.