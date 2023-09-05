WMS Partners LLC Sells 225 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,713,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,907,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.5 %

MRK stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,609,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day moving average of $110.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

