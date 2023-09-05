Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,223,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,941,115. The stock has a market cap of $458.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

