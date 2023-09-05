HBC Financial Services PLLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HBC Financial Services PLLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $223.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,281. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.30 and a 200-day moving average of $212.61.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

