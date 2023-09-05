German American Bancorp Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,000. Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 16,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 42,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 67,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $81.80. 7,568,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,932,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $149.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.26.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

