Greenspring Advisors LLC Buys 1,908 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,107.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

