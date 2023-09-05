Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,059,614,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,170,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.50. 10,649,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,372,432. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.62.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,043 shares of company stock worth $7,411,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

