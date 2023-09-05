International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average is $132.69. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

