8,749 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.9% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $378.33. 21,503,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,971,980. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.91. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.