Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 38,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 140,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,245,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $85,110,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.82. 8,460,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,526,109. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

