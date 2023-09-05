Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MA traded down $4.01 on Tuesday, reaching $411.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,938. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $417.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.27. The firm has a market cap of $387.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,431 shares of company stock valued at $160,930,754. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

