Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $311,102,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,160 shares of company stock worth $111,896,658 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $484.40. 24,986,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,602,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $448.33 and its 200-day moving average is $351.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

