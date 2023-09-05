German American Bancorp Inc. Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.26.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $565.64. 1,435,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $517.68 and its 200 day moving average is $430.10. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $569.98. The company has a market capitalization of $257.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

