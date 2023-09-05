German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires 4,549 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,495,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,879,079. The firm has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.68.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

