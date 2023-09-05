German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,185 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,985. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $175.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.