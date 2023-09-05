Argent Trust Co Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 231,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,807,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 110,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

NYSE MS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,302. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

