Doliver Advisors LP Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

WMT traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $160.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,593. The stock has a market cap of $432.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day moving average is $151.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Walmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,563,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,580,357 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.