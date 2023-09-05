Argent Trust Co Sells 515 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.4% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $79,139,948.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,563,819 shares of company stock worth $1,324,580,357 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.87. 2,792,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,918,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.43. The company has a market cap of $433.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $162.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.