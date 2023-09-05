Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,131. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.24. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

