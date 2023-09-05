Argent Trust Co Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,494 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

T traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. 16,597,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,937,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on T. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

