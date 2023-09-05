Argent Trust Co Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded down $7.07 on Tuesday, hitting $699.12. 276,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,696. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $705.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $681.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

