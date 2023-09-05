WMS Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.0 %

BMY stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,299,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,730. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.