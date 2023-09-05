CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.83. 3,861,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,088,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

