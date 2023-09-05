Argent Trust Co Has $34.22 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.2% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,117,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,451,555. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.29. The stock has a market cap of $422.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

