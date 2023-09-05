Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.58. 1,277,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,952. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.35. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $118.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.