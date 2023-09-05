Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Buys 115 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $104.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,876. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.46.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

