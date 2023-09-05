Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $94.80. 1,735,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $96.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

