Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$92.40.

STN has been the subject of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank set a C$99.00 price target on Stantec and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stantec from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Stantec Stock Performance

TSE:STN traded up C$0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$91.57. The stock had a trading volume of 186,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,483. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.86. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$58.88 and a 12-month high of C$92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. The stock has a market cap of C$10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.0703405 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 29.43%.

Stantec Company Profile

)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

