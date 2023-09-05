HBC Financial Services PLLC Purchases Shares of 220 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.62. 5,621,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,948,240. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.87. The stock has a market cap of $311.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

