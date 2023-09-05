German American Bancorp Inc. Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

German American Bancorp Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 40,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.30. 7,394,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,563,211. The firm has a market cap of $233.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

