HFR Wealth Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.0% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $120,598.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

