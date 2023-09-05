German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 2,703 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.6 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,553,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,522,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

