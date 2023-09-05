Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Now Covered by Handelsbanken

Investment analysts at Handelsbanken started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LUNMF. Barclays reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.94. 59,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,272. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $588.53 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

