CIBC Raises Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$31.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CBWBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS CBWBF traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

