Argent Trust Co Sells 261 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $875.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $874.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $746.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The company has a market capitalization of $361.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $843.62.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

