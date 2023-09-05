Argent Trust Co Has $13.57 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 30,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,625,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,543,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,451,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 428,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UNH traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.11. 1,764,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,688. The company has a market cap of $447.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

