Argent Trust Co Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.42.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $546.15. The stock had a trading volume of 761,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,299. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The company has a market capitalization of $242.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $547.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.