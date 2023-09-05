Argent Trust Co Acquires 4,278 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.28.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,943,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,987. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

