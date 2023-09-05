American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.90.

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.81. 1,568,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,669. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

