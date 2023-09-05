PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Increased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,439. The company has a market capitalization of $239.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

