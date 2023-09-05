Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2 %

CAT traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.83. 1,205,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,942. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.81. The stock has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.