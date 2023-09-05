Clear Street Markets LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.60.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,563,819 shares of company stock worth $1,324,580,357. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.04. 2,390,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,915,775. The stock has a market cap of $433.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.02 and a 200-day moving average of $151.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

