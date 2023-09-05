America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.23 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $16.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.39. 230,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,404. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $502,968.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,330,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $502,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,330,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $1,208,635.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 646,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902,929.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 72.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 41.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

