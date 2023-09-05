Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.59. 184,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,462. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

