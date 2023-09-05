Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.85. The stock had a trading volume of 253,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,284. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

