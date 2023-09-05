Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,961 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $289.79. The company had a trading volume of 346,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,333. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.97. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

