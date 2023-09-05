German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $41,048,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $28,340,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $13,112,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Insperity by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,729 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insperity Stock Down 0.9 %

NSP traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $101.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,550. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 180.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at $52,593,917.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at $895,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

