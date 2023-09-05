Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,690. The stock has a market cap of $315.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

