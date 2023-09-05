CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,695,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,086,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

